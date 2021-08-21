Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

