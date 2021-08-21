Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

