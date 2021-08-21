Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

