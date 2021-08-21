Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $2,874,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

