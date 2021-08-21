Allworth Financial LP Buys 131 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.18. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

