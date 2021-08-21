Allworth Financial LP Sells 14,594 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

