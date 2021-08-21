Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 3,166 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $186.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -172.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

