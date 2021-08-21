Allworth Financial LP Sells 668 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.