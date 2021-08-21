Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:RBN opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 100.38 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.
Robinson Company Profile
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.