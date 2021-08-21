Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RBN opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 100.38 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

