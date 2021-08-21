(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded (MKGAY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

