Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $158.76

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

