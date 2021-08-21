Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,503 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,330,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $40.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69.

