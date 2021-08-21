Allworth Financial LP Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

SCZ opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

