Allworth Financial LP Acquires 12,593 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

