TheStreet Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to C+

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock valued at $94,998,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

