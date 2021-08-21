Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $161.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

