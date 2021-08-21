SmartKey (SKEY) Price Hits $0.16

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. SmartKey has a market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $797,173.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00837134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048301 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

