Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

