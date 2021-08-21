Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.