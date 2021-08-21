Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper comprises approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 1.59% of Clearwater Paper worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,815,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30 and a beta of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

