SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at TheStreet

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

