Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

