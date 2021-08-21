Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
