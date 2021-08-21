Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Andrew Astor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $19,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,762.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEPH stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90. Nephros, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

