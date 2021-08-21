Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys $25,300.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

