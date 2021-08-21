Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$24,512.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,300,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,080,991.63.
George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.
- On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.
TSE:BNE opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.36.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
