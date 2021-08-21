Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $41,600.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FSLY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 71.4% in the second quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

