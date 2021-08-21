USDK (USDK) 1-Day Volume Tops $137.37 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.66 million and $137.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00135450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00149780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,656.80 or 1.00254188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00927634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.12 or 0.06719319 BTC.

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

