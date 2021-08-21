Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys C$27,126.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,938.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.71 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.11 million and a P/E ratio of -53.14.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.