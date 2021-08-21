Jonathan Alspaugh Acquires 7,200 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Alspaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.01 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

