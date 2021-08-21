Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $53,195.73 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $54,011.30.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

