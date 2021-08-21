T Christopher Uchida Sells 400 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at $68,207,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after acquiring an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
