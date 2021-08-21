T Christopher Uchida Sells 400 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.81 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at $68,207,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palomar by 736.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after acquiring an additional 440,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

