Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $33,150.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

