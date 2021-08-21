Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,774 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.45% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

