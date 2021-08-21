Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,774 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.45% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.