Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.52.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

