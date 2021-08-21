Allworth Financial LP Acquires 33,948 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $58,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $282.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

