Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,575 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 880,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 210,301 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,627.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $46.63 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.