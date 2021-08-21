Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

