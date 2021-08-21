Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.