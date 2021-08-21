Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 386.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

