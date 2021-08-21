Key Financial Inc Has $70,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $333.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.25. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

