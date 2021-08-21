Key Financial Inc Purchases 202 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $78.83 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.