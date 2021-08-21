1,755 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NWL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

