Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

