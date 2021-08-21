Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $274.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.