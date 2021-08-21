OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 348.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $848.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.