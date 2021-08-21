Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Swingby has a market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002539 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00135450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,127,814 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

