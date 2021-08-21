DXdao (DXD) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DXdao has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.35 million and $410,789.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $453.24 or 0.00933874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.68 or 0.00384635 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

