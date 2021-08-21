CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Trading Up 0.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 415,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 164,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLT. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,480,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

