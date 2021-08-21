Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $134,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.53 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

