Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.